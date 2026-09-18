William Watson suffered fatal injuries consistent with being shot by a firearm.

Billy Watson died in Armadale on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

By Ella Bennett

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in West Lothian.

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Police were called to a report of an injured man in a property on Harestanes Road, Armadale, at around 11.50am on Saturday. William Watson, known as Billy, was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives said on Wednesday that following a post-mortem examination, the 35-year-old’s death was being treated as murder. Read more: Right-wing extremist who called for killing of boat migrants jailed Read more: Former president of Kosovo jailed for 25 years over war crimes at Hague tribunal