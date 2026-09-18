Two more men arrested in connection with death of man in West Lothian
William Watson suffered fatal injuries consistent with being shot by a firearm.
Two more men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in West Lothian.
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Police were called to a report of an injured man in a property on Harestanes Road, Armadale, at around 11.50am on Saturday.
William Watson, known as Billy, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives said on Wednesday that following a post-mortem examination, the 35-year-old’s death was being treated as murder.
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Officers said Mr Watson suffered fatal injuries consistent with being shot by a firearm.
Police said on Friday that two men aged 29 and 44 have been arrested in connection with the death.
A 57-year-old man already arrested and charged in connection with the death is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court in due course.
“We understand the local community is concerned by what has happened, however, we believe this was a targeted attack,” Superintendent Jocelyn Thomas said.
“I want to reassure everyone that these incidents are rare. Let me be clear, the use of firearms will not be tolerated. We work tirelessly every day to disrupt the activities of those involved in this type of criminality.”
She continued: “An increased police presence will remain in the area as we continue our inquiries and anyone with concerns can speak to these officers.”