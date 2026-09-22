Two men have been arrested over a suspected terrorist plot to target the Jewish community in Manchester.

The men, who are aged in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 in Newton Street on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans said police are aware the news will cause “further concern” to the Jewish community, “especially given the significant High Holy day period”.

It was Yom Kippur from Sunday to Monday, which is widely considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Ms Evans, the senior national co-ordinator for counter-terrorism policing (CTP), added: “This has been a long-running proactive investigation which has led to the disruption of what we believe to be a plot to target the Jewish community in the Manchester area.”

She reassured the community that police were "doing everything we can to keep them and the wider public safe.“

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