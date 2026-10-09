Security patrols by the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) at RAF Molesworth, being carried out near the perimeter, identified an abandoned vehicle.

Two men bailed after arrest at Cambridgeshire RAF base. Picture: NB/ROD/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Two men have been bailed after they were arrested at an RAF base in Cambridgeshire.

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Both men, aged 32 and 36, were arrested at RAF Molesworth in the early hours of Thursday, October 8, after being located within the base perimeter. The two men – both Latvian nationals, residents in the UK – were taken to a Cambridgeshire police station. They have both since been released on bail, with strict conditions, while detectives continue their investigation. At approximately 10pm on Wednesday, October 7, security patrols by Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) at RAF Molesworth, being carried out near the perimeter of RAF Molesworth, identified an abandoned vehicle. Read more: Two Latvian nationals arrested on suspicion of trespass offences at RAF base in Cambridgeshire Read more: Counter-terror police make another arrest over RAF Fairford 'plot'

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary also attended and, working with colleagues from MDP, carried out further searches around the site. A small breach of the perimeter fence was subsequently identified. Two men were later located and arrested – initially on suspicion of trespass and criminal damage offences and then later on suspicion of an offence under Section 4 of the National Security Act; namely, entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK. As part of the investigation, officers have carried out two searches at addresses in the Peterborough area and the abandoned vehicle was also recovered by police. Due to the nature of the incident, the matter is being investigated by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP).

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, which is leading the investigation, said: “We’re very aware of the recent heightened interest and concern around military sites, but there is nothing from our investigation so far to suggest this incident is connected to the events at RAF Fairford last week. "Our investigation continues and we are working closely with colleagues from the Ministry of Defence Police and Cambridgeshire Constabulary on this. "A key line of enquiry remains to identify any potential motivation behind why the men were at that location, and this includes whether it may be connected to any criminal activity. “Meanwhile, I would encourage the public to remain vigilant and if you see anything of concern, then to contact police.”