Two men have been charged with National Security Act offences as part of an investigation into alleged spying for Iran.

British-Iranian national Nematollah Shahsavani, 40, and Alireza Farasati, 22, an Iranian national have both been charged with engaging in contact that is likely to assist a foreign intelligence service.

The men were arrested and detained on March 6, as part of an investigation into alleged surveillance of locations and individuals linked to the Jewish community London.

The offence allegedly took place between July 9, 2025, and August 15, 2025.

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police's Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evanssaid: “These are extremely serious charges under the National Security Act, which have come about following what has been a very complex investigation.

"Since the men were arrested two weeks ago, detectives have been working around the clock to gather and assess the evidence and we have liaised closely with colleagues in the CPS to reach this point.

“We fully recognise that the public – and in particular the Jewish community – will be concerned but I hope this investigation reassures them that we will not hesitate to take action if we identify there may be a threat to their safety, and will be relentless in our pursuit of those who may be responsible.

"Counter Terrorism Policing work closely with front line officers across the country to keep communities safe. Any concerns from the public can be shared with local policing teams or via national reporting tools such as www.gov.uk/ACT”