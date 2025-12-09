Two men have each been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of administering a noxious substance after an incident at Heathrow on Sunday.

Ambulance crews treated 21 people, including a three-year-old child, who had been hit with the noxious spray in a multi-storey car park at Terminal 3 on Sunday.

Tyrone Richards, 31, and Anton Clarke-Butcher, 24, have today been charged over the alleged robbery.

Officers were called at 8.11am on Sunday to reports that multiple people had been injured by a "noxious substance" multi-storey car park at Terminal 3.

Five people were taken to hospital, all of whom have since been discharged.

Before the spray was used, two women were robbed of their suitcases after they got out of the car park lift, police said.

The men who robbed them sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray, which then affected others nearby.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "An investigation was launched which has established that, prior to the assault, two women were robbed of their suitcases after getting out of the car park lift.

"During the robbery, the men sprayed a substance, believed to be pepper spray in the direction of the women. This substance affected those in the vicinity, causing minor injuries."