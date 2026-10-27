Two men have been charged with national security offences over an investigation into a suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford.

CTP said they believe the foreign intelligence service involved in the case is Iran.

He will appear alongside Nouman Essghir, 24, also of London, who is charged with entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK after initially being arrested at the scene near the Gloucestershire base on September 27 and then re-arrested on October 20.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, of London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service under the National Security Act 2023.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of national counter terrorism policing in the UK, said: “We have seen a range of incidents in recent months that we believe have been directed by the Iranian state, and as the director general of MI5 said just the other week, we are working together to intervene, identify and respond to that threat.

“The public can help us with this, and as always I would urge them to report anything that they’re worried about – those reports can and do make a difference.”

A 25-year-old dual UK/Iranian national, who was also arrested on October 20 on suspicion of aiding Iran’s intelligence service, has been released without charge but remains on police bail after being arrested on October 1 on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts.

Five other men arrested during the investigation remain on police bail.

Frank Ferguson, chief Crown prosecutor for the CPS special crime and counter terrorism division, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute two individuals with National Security Act offences following a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into a high-profile incident involving RAF Fairford.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners as this complex investigation continues.”