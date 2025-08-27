Two men who are reportedly Afghan asylum seekers will appear in court for a plea hearing over charges relating to the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton.

Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, was charged in July with rape, while Mohammad Kabir, 23, was charged days later with kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting the rape of a girl under 13 after an alleged incident in the Warwickshire town, police said.

Both men will appear at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday for a plea and trial preparation hearing in front of Judge Kristina Montgomery KC.

During the investigation, police appealed for witnesses in the Cheveral Street area between 8.30pm and 9.45pm on July 22.

The charges against the men led to a protest outside the Town Hall in Nuneaton earlier this month when a march was led along the high street while protesters held St George’s Cross flags and Union flags.

