Two Iranians charged over suspected plot targeting Manchester Jewish community
Two men have been charged with terrorism offences over an alleged plot targeting the Jewish community in Manchester.
Two men have been charged with terrorism offences over an alleged plot targeting the Jewish community in Manchester.
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Salam Ahmadyan, 36, from Liverpool, and Rahman Salehi, from Salford, were arrested in Manchester on Sunday 20 September, according to police.
The Iranian nationals were both charged on Friday with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
Police have said the men were allegedly in contact with an overseas third party, who may be in Iran, in relation to the suspected plot.
They have both been remanded in custody and are set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, October 3rd.
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Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans said the investigation had “disrupted” what police believed was a plot targeting Manchester’s Jewish community.
She said: “We do not believe there to be any ongoing threat to the public in relation to this matter, but as always, we would ask that people remain vigilant and contact police with any concerns.”
The charges come during the Jewish High Holy Days and on the anniversary of last year’s terrorist attack at Heaton Park synagogue.
Greater Manchester Police said officers would continue to provide a visible presence and security support in Jewish communities.
Anyone concerned about potential terrorist activity can report it online via gov.uk/ACT or call the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, call 999.
The Home Secretary has said both Iranian men suspected of an alleged bomb plot targeting the Jewish community arrived in the UK by small boat.
It is understood they arrived in 2020 and 2023, with one later granted asylum and the other having an active asylum claim.
Shabana Mahmood said: “These recent events are a stark reminder of the threats posed against this country from both terrorists and foreign state actors.
“Two suspects have been charged with planning a terrorist attack against Jewish communities in Manchester. This news will be deeply distressing for our Jewish communities, coming so soon after Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur."“I know this will be especially true in Manchester, as we mark one year since the terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue.
“The fact both suspects arrived by small boat several years ago is a reminder of the importance of our relentless work to tackle illegal migration into this country. While numbers are down, I know there is more we must do.
"It would be inappropriate to comment further on this case. But I can say that we will be unrelenting in our efforts to protect our Jewish communities, root out antisemitism in this country, and maintain our border security.
"It is no secret that this country faces a range of serious threats from the Iranian regime. They target our Jewish communities and try to silence their critics overseas, often through proxies and criminal networks to hide their involvement.
"The Prime Minister has been clear there are strong indications of Iran’s involvement in the events near RAF Fairford. We are responding to these threats with new powers and record funding to disrupt hostile activity. I’m grateful to our police and intelligence agencies for the exceptional work they do every day to keep us safe.”
More to follow...