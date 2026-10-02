Two men have been charged with terrorism offences over an alleged plot targeting the Jewish community in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said officers would continue to provide a visible presence and security support in Jewish communities. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Two men have been charged with terrorism offences over an alleged plot targeting the Jewish community in Manchester.

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Salam Ahmadyan, 36, from Liverpool, and Rahman Salehi, from Salford, were arrested in Manchester on Sunday 20 September, according to police. The Iranian nationals were both charged on Friday with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006. Police have said the men were allegedly in contact with an overseas third party, who may be in Iran, in relation to the suspected plot. They have both been remanded in custody and are set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, October 3rd. Read more: Man accused of stabbing two Jewish men in Golders Green knife attack denies attempted murder Read more: A year after Jews were murdered at prayer in Manchester, hatred has only grown

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans said the investigation had 'disrupted' what police believed was a plot targeting Manchester’s Jewish community. Picture: Getty

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans said the investigation had “disrupted” what police believed was a plot targeting Manchester’s Jewish community. She said: “We do not believe there to be any ongoing threat to the public in relation to this matter, but as always, we would ask that people remain vigilant and contact police with any concerns.” The charges come during the Jewish High Holy Days and on the anniversary of last year’s terrorist attack at Heaton Park synagogue. Greater Manchester Police said officers would continue to provide a visible presence and security support in Jewish communities. Anyone concerned about potential terrorist activity can report it online via gov.uk/ACT or call the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, call 999.

The charges come a year after the terrorist attack at Heaton Park synagogue. Picture: Getty