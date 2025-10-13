Two men have been charged with the murder of Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins.

"They are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning."

"Rashid Gedel aged 25 who self defines as any other black background and Samuel Dodsworth aged 43 who self defines as white British both of HMP Wakefield have both been charged with murder.

"Ian Watkins aged 48 was pronounced dead after being seriously assaulted at HMP Wakefield on Saturday morning (11 October).

Police said: "Detectives have charged two men with murder after the death of a prisoner at HMP Wakefield on Saturday.

West Yorkshire police said this morning that two men aged 43 and 25 had been charged with his murder.

The former Lostprophets frontman was found severely injured in his cell on Saturday but could not be saved, with medics pronouncing him dead at the scene.

Watkins was killed after being stabbed in the neck after inmates were allowed to leave their cells on Saturday morning.

He was being held on a wing housing general population rather than holding just sex offenders.

A source told The Sun: "Watkins was known for paying for his security in jail. He was getting rinsed.

“Someone would threaten him and he’d pay up.

The killer had approached him and said 'Give me money and I’ll protect you.'

"No one's clear why he then turned on him — and slit his neck.

"Watkins was getting no special protection on a wing with killers, gangsters and drug dealers.

"It put him in extreme danger and it was as if he knew his time was up."

A prison spokesperson previously confirmed they would make no further comment during the police investigation.

Watkins was jailed in 2013 for a series of child sex crimes, including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby daughter.

He admitted two attempted rapes, sexually assaulting a child under 13, aiding and abetting the sexual assault of a child under 13, conspiring to rape a child under 13 and conspiring to sexually assault another child under 13.

He had also pleaded guilty to six counts of taking and possessing indecent images of children and one of possessing extreme pornographic images.

He had previously been stabbed at the prison in 2023, with reports at the time saying he had been taken hostage by three other inmates.