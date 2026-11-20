The crash happened at Loch Leven, close to the Scottish Gliding Centre

A view across Loch Leven. Picture: Henk Meijer/Alamy

By Alex Storey

The bodies of two men have been found after a glider crashed into a Scottish loch during a training flight.

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A huge emergency operation was launched at Lock Leven shortly after 11am on Friday after reports the two-seater Perkoz glider had gone into the water. Police Scotland say the next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The incident happened close to Scottish Gliding Centre, which said the glider had "crashed whilst on a local training flight". Read more: Female teacher who indecently assaulted two teenage pupils arrested hours after failing to turn up for sentencing Read more: Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo jailed for 15 months after slashing migrant boat in the Channel

Stock image of a Perkoz, a two-seat glider aircraft. Picture: AviGraph/Alamy

However, the cause has not yet been made clear. A force statement read: "Around 11.05am on Friday, 20 November, 2026, Police Scotland received a report of a glider having crashed into Loch Leven in the Kinross area. "Emergency services attended and the bodies of two men have been recovered. Their next of kin have been informed. "The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing. "The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) have been informed. Local airspace restrictions remain in place."

Loch Leven in the Scottish Highlands. Picture: Jason Baxter/Alamy