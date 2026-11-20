Two men dead after glider crashed into a Scottish loch during 'training flight'
The crash happened at Loch Leven, close to the Scottish Gliding Centre
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The bodies of two men have been found after a glider crashed into a Scottish loch during a training flight.
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A huge emergency operation was launched at Lock Leven shortly after 11am on Friday after reports the two-seater Perkoz glider had gone into the water.
Police Scotland say the next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The incident happened close to Scottish Gliding Centre, which said the glider had "crashed whilst on a local training flight".
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However, the cause has not yet been made clear.
A force statement read: "Around 11.05am on Friday, 20 November, 2026, Police Scotland received a report of a glider having crashed into Loch Leven in the Kinross area.
"Emergency services attended and the bodies of two men have been recovered. Their next of kin have been informed.
"The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.
"The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) have been informed. Local airspace restrictions remain in place."
The Perkoz is a two-seater sailplane and standard models are unpowered - launched via winch or aerotow.
A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: "Two special operations response teams (SORT), an air ambulance with critical care team, an ambulance, and HM Coastguard were dispatched to the scene."
Meanwhile the Air Accidents Investigation Branch added: "An accident which occurred at Loch Leven near Kinross, Fife, involving a glider has been notified to the AAIB.
"An investigation has been launched and a team of inspectors has been sent to the accident site to begin making enquiries."