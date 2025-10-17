Two men have pleaded not guilty to plotting a series of arson attacks on property linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Ukrainians Roman Lavrynovych, 21, and Petro Pochynok, 35, are accused of targeting two properties and a car along with a third defendant, Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 27.

Two of the fires took place in Kentish Town, north London – one in the early hours of May 12 at the home where Sir Keir lived before he became Prime Minister and moved into Downing Street.

A car was set alight in the same street four days earlier on May 8.

The other fire was on May 11 at the front door of a house converted into flats in Islington.

On Friday, the defendants appeared at the Old Bailey by videolink from Belmarsh prison before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.

