Two men have died after going into the sea to help two children who got into difficulty at a beach in County Durham.

Both received immediate medical treatment, but were pronounced dead a short time later.

Two men who were reported to have entered the water to help them were later pulled from the sea by RNLI crews.

The two children were brought to safety and taken to hospital for checks.

Emergency services were called to Seaton Carew beach at around 15:45 on Sunday after concerns were raised for two children in the water.

It comes after an 18-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a reservoir in Greater Manchester on Friday.

Emergency services responded to an incident at Dovestone Reservoir, Oldham, at around 7pm on Friday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The teenager was found unresponsive in the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It comes as the UK experiences its third heatwave of the summer, with the Met Office confirming the scorching conditions are due to last into the coming week.

Cleveland Police have said specially trained officers are supporting both families.

Superintendent Glen Ward said: “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of both the men involved in this tragic incident today.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, sadly both men were pronounced dead a short time after being brought out of the sea.

“We are conducting enquiries into the circumstances of what happened today, although the deaths are not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

“I would like to remind everyone that open water comes with serious risks. We know it is inviting in the hot weather, but we would encourage people to refrain from entering any open water at all.

“Today we have sadly seen the true tragedy that can happen as a result. Please take extra care and enjoy the warm weather as safely as possible.”