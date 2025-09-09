Two workmen have died in a freak accident as they unloaded glass panels from a lorry.

The tragedy took place in the car park at Hitchin Town FC in North Hertfordshire on Saturday at 2pm.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, while a third was treated for minor injuries.

Hertfordshire Police said the men had been 'unloading glass panels from a lorry' when they died.

A spokesperson said: “Police attended an incident in the Hitchin Town Football Club car park at approximately 2pm on Saturday 6 September, following reports that two men were seriously injured.

“The men, who were unloading glass panels from a lorry parked in the overflow car park, were injured in the process.

“Two men sadly died at the scene. Their next of kins have been informed and are being supported by officers. A third man sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

“The incident is currently under investigation and enquiries continue.”