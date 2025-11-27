Two men have been found guilty of plotting a £1.38 million jewellery shop robbery which, a court heard, led its manager to take his own life.

Oliver White, 27, who was tied up and put in a headlock during the raid, took his own life the next day as a direct result, a court was told.

More than 70 high-value watches were taken from the 247 Kettles shop in Richmond, south-west London, on May 25 last year.

Kyle Mehmet, 40, of Rotherham, and Michael Holmes, 34, of Sheffield, were convicted of conspiracy to rob after a trial at Woolwich Crown Court.

Mannix Pedro, 37, of Woking, was found guilty of the same offence in February.

In a state of distress, Mr White tried to transfer £14,000 in savings to his bosses after the theft, prosecutors said.

Earlier this year, a trial heard he did not see “the risk or bad in anyone” and “showed real enthusiasm for his work at Kettles”.

