Two men taken to hospital following suspected acid attack in Ladbroke Grove
Police were called following reports of an assault involving an unknown substance
Two men have been taken to hospital after a suspected acid attack outside a supermarket in Ladbroke Grove.
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Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 10.47 pm on Thursday following reports of an assault involving an unknown substance
The incident took place outside a Sainsbury's Local next to Ladbroke Grove Underground Station.
Two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
A third man, also in his 20s, was treated at the scene for a hand injury.
No arrests have been made as police continue their enquiries. Officers say they believe the incident was isolated and there is no wider threat to the public.
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Reports of a acid attack outside Sainsbury's local in Ladbroke Grove last night.. pic.twitter.com/ImaXeqUypU— London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) August 28, 2026
Pictures from the scene show a heavy emergency service presence, with Metropolitan Police officers supported by the London Fire Brigade and British Transport Police.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 10:41pm yesterday (27 August) to reports of an assault by Ladbroke Grove Underground Station, W10.
"We sent ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and paramedics from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).
"We treated three patients at the scene and took two to hospital."
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting CAD 7927/27AUG, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.