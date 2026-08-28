Two men have been taken to hospital after a suspected acid attack outside a supermarket in Ladbroke Grove.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 10.47 pm on Thursday following reports of an assault involving an unknown substance

The incident took place outside a Sainsbury's Local next to Ladbroke Grove Underground Station.

Two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A third man, also in his 20s, was treated at the scene for a hand injury.

No arrests have been made as police continue their enquiries. Officers say they believe the incident was isolated and there is no wider threat to the public.





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