Michelle Sadio had been attending a wake in Willesden when she was caught in the gunfire

Mother-of-two Michelle was gunned down outside a wake at the River of Life Pentecostal Church in Willesden, north London, on December 14 2024. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Two men who gunned down a mother-of-two in a drive-by shooting at a wake in north-west London have been jailed for life.

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Michelle Sadio had been attending a wake at the River of Life Pentecostal Church in Willesden when a car approached and four shots were fired at a group of mourners in December 2024. Michelle, 44, was caught in the gunfire and died at the scene. Two men in their 30s were also injured, leaving one of them paralysed. Killers Perry Allen-Thomas and Amir Salem were both jailed for life today, with Allen-Thomas handed a minimum term of 38 years and Salem 26 years. Read more: Moment man throws gang signs and eats takeaway on police car bonnet – as he’s fined for criminal damage Read more: 'There could be 1,000 victims': Carrie Johnson's chilling warning over black cab rapist John Worboys

River of Life Elim Pentecostal Church, Willesden. Picture: Google Maps

The intended target was said to have been a 33-year-old rapper called Trapstar Toxic, whose real name is Adetokunbo Ajibola, who was also at the event. Ms Sadio had been among around 100 mourners, including children as young as five, to attend the wake for Dianne Boatong, 80. At around 9pm, guests were outside on the pavement when a black Kia pulled up and shots were fired into the crowd. Ms Sadio, a legal administrator, was hit and died at the scene. Transport for London contractor Kenneth Amoah, 39, was hit in the back and paralysed below the waist, and self-employed Kadeem Francis, 32, was shot in the foot.

Allen-Thomas, from Wembley, north London, was said to have helped organise the shooting but ensured he was elsewhere at the time. The Kia used in the attack had been stolen and was being driven with false number plates. Salem, from Wembley, had bought some of the petrol used to set the vehicle on fire after the shooting, jurors heard. On the night of the shooting, Salem was in contact with the Kia occupants and reported back to Allen-Thomas, jurors were told. At least four shots were fired, although it was not known who in the Kia pulled the trigger. The prosecution had alleged two of the men in the Kia had fled the country after the incident.