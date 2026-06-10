Leon O’Leary, 41, and Connor Bishop, 24, were sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on Tuesday

Two men who threw a traffic cone and smoke grenade at police during disorder in Southampton following the murder of Henry Nowak have been jailed. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Two men who threw a traffic cone and smoke grenade at police during disorder in Southampton following the murder of Henry Nowak have been jailed.

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Leon O’Leary, 41, and Connor Bishop, 24, were sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on Tuesday, a day after pleading guilty to violent disorder at the city’s magistrates’ court. It comes following a protest of around 1,000 people outside central Southampton police station at 6pm on June 2 to protest against the circumstances around Mr Nowak’s death and the actions of police. Anger had erupted after police body-worn video was released showing Mr Nowak being placed in handcuffs moments before he became unconscious and subsequently died. Protesters on June 2 included local people such as the defendants as well as attendance from leaders of Ukip and Britain First, the Portsmouth branch of the National Rebirth Party and others called to attend on social media by “far-right influencers” such as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, the court heard. Read More: Sikh group calls for public inquiry into 'catastrophic multi-agency failures' that led to Henry Nowak's death Read More: David Lammy told JD Vance 'you’re wrong' in robust call over Henry Nowak comments

The conviction comes following a protest of around 1,000 people outside central Southampton police station at 6pm on June 2 to protest against the circumstances around Mr Nowak’s death and the actions of police. Picture: Getty

The court heard a smaller group of around 600 to 700 protesters then moved from the police station towards Belmont Road where the student Mr Nowak was fatally stabbed, and by 8pm the crowd was “increasingly aggressive”. The disorder lasted around two-and-a-half hours with 12 police officers injured, mainly by being hit by bricks, and a police dog was assaulted with cuts to its legs. O’Leary and Bishop were jailed for their parts played in the disorder described as a “mob” by Judge William Mousley KC, who said the incident “had a serious detrimental impact on community”. “Individuals who were part of the violent crowd have the option to move away or even to leave the disorder and perhaps to encourage others to do the same or desist from violence,” he said. “There was nothing to prevent them doing those things in this incident.” Prosecutor Siobhan Linsley said that some of the protesters took items from people’s garden to use as projectiles such as bricks, chairs and bins to throw at police. Ms Linsley said that at one point officers became surrounded and pursued by the protesters. She said: “They are pursued effectively by a mob and that crowd are streaming through the road and people’s front gardens. “They are actively pursuing the police through St Denys Road causing damage to police cars from the thrown projectiles.” The court was shown video footage showing protesters pursuing officers and throwing chairs and other items at officers as well as kicking out at officers with riot shields as well as a group pushing an alight commercial bin on wheels at the police cordon. She added: “From when the cordon was in place, the police were under almost constant assault.” Ms Linsley said a local resident said in a statement that the incident was “truly awful”. She added: “We felt trapped and couldn’t leave, I was concerned my young children would wake up and witness the events.” Reading a statement from the British Transport Police officer brought in as part of the Police Support Unit (PSU) made up of specially trained riot officers from neighbouring forces, she said the officer said she had been hit by several items including bricks. The officer said: “At this point we were surrounded, it was terrifying, I didn’t think we would get out alive or without serious injury.” The officer added that in their 12 years of service, “I have never experienced such violence or hate towards police such as this”. Footage shows O’Leary “walking casually” in the crowd in front of the police cordon when he spots a smoke grenade on the ground, picks it up and throws it towards police.