Two men jailed for conspiring to sell meat meant for pet food to shoppers. Picture: Southwark Council

By Ella Bennett

Two men have been jailed for their roles in a conspiracy to sell meat meant to be used in pet food to unsuspecting shoppers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anthony Fear, 63, ran a company which supplied meat which was not deemed fit for human consumption to Azar Irshad, 40, who ran a cutting room to prepare the meat in south London. The meat, including whole chickens and lambs’ testicles, was either intended to be thrown away or used in pet food, but instead was prepared to be sold as meat for customers to eat. Trading Standards officers investigated after people living near a business on Walworth Road, Walworth, had complained of the stench of rotting meat coming from the “disgustingly filthy” shop in 2020, Inner London Crown Court previously heard. Residents took photographs of large containers of meat which were stood out in the baking sun, the court heard. Read more: Thousands of criminals to avoid jail in bid to tackle prison overcrowding as government introduces 'Texas-style' system Read more: Teen who planned mass murder by setting fire to mosque and 'sympathised' with Nazis handed 10-year jail sentence

wo men have been jailed at Inner London Crown Court for their roles in a conspiracy to sell meat meant to be used in pet food. Picture: Southwark Council

Officers also investigated a linked premises in nearby East Street where, behind stacked boxes, they found a door to an illegal cutting shop, where workers were found cutting, skinning, washing and portioning tainted raw poultry for it to be distributed and sold. The premises were run by Irshad, Ali Afzal and a third person called Arshad Akhtar, who has since died. Once meat is classified as an animal by-product, it can never be sold for human consumption for food safety reasons, but the court heard Irshad, a halal butcher, made 16 trips to Fear’s business in Bridgwater, Somerset, to bring the meat to what the judge called “a disgustingly filthy” cutting room in south London. In the investigation, Trading Standards found 1.9 tonnes of animal by-product, which included whole and cut chickens, lambs’ testicles and beef burgers, all of which were improperly handled and stored at an unregistered premises in Walworth. The meat was traced back to Fear’s business and evidence showed he had been contracted by meat companies to collect animal by-products and transport them to pet food producer Saria. Fear and his business Fears Animal Products Limited were convicted of conspiring to divert meat not fit for human consumption into the human food chain after a 12-week trial.

Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC