The company issued claims for road traffic collisions that were deliberately induced or had never taken place.

Two men jailed over £275,000 motor claims fraud at vehicle repair shop. Picture: City of London Police

By Ella Bennett

Two men have been jailed for a total of more than nine years for their part in a £275,000 fraud operation.

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Kamlesh Vadukul, 37, and Raju Patel, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and to transferring criminal property. City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) were tipped off that fraud was being committed by a company trading as Tyre Boys Ltd. The company purported to operate as a body repair shop for vehicles involved in road traffic collisions, but an investigation found these road traffic collisions were deliberately induced or had never taken place. Enquiries found that Tyre Boys Ltd obtained a credit agreement with Accident Credit Group (ACG), which provides short‑term finance to non‑fault parties for vehicle repairs and then seeks reimbursement from the at‑fault party’s insurer. Read more: Manhunt underway after woman, 19, shot dead at house in north London Read more: Romanian man charged over alleged rape of two teenage girls on popular UK beach

Between December 2015 and October 2016, ACG funded 39 cases for Tyre Boys Ltd, totalling £275,548.84. Banking records obtained under production orders granted at Birmingham Crown Court showed that funds were paid into accounts in the name of Vadukul, and were subsequently forwarded to Patel. ACG was later alerted that some of the claims it had financed had been flagged by insurers as fraudulent, with those insurers refusing to pay the invoices, leaving ACG out of pocket. Production orders obtained under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 provided the banking material that demonstrated the credits and the flow of funds to the defendants.

It comes after the two men were previously jailed for a total of more than nine years as part of a separate £275,500 fraud case, following an investigation led by the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED). Picture: City of London Police