Two man have been for a series of arson attacks targeting the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Roman Lavrynovych, 22, and Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, have been jailed for seven years and two years respectively following a trial at the Old Bailey.

It comes after they plotted and carred out a string of attacks tagreting the PM after being directed by an anonymous Telegram user called El Money.

Addressing Lavrynovych, the judge said: "You were utterly reckless about the risk you were creating. You were happy doing whatever EL wanted regardless of who he was, who he worked for, or what his motivation was. You were to EL a useful idiot, a fool, who could be manipulated to his advantage.

"You were used by EL to advance some agenda or cause for which you knew nothing. You were a pawn who put the lives of people at risk.

"You were aged 21 and you are immature for your age. You had never had any dealings with the police before your arrest.

"You were motivated in part by getting money for your father who is in need of medical treatment in Ukraine.You were short of money and at times couldn’t even feed yourself properly."

Last May, Lavrynovych had set fire to a Toyota Rav4 which was once owned by Sir Keir.

Days later, two houses were set ablaze, including the Prime Minister’s home which has been occupied by his sister-in-law since he moved to Downing Street.

The north London attacks in the middle of the night while people were in bed asleep posed a serious threat to life and left householders terrified, the Old Bailey heard.

The court heard how El Money had offered Lavrynovych £3,000 in cryptocurrency if the blazes were filmed and got on the news.

In the aftermath, El Money encouraged Lavrynovych to flee, saying: “Look, you attacked the home of a very high-ranking person in Britain. I’ll send you money, you need to leave the city.”

Lavrynovych was charged on May 15 last year and Carpiuc was stopped at Luton Airport as he waited for a flight to Romania two days later.

In his defence, construction worker Lavrynovych, from Syndenham, south London, admitted the arson attacks but claimed he had been threatened by El Money.Hotel worker Carpiuc, from Romford, east London, said he had refused to get involved and told Lavrynovych the plan was “stupid”.

On Monday, an Old Bailey jury rejected their explanations and found them guilty of plotting to damage property.

Lavrynovych was also convicted of damaging two properties by fire being reckless as to whether life was endangered on May 11 and 12 last year.

However, counter Terrorism Policing say it has found no evidence leading to any specific person, group or organisation to be associated with the El Money social media account.

More to follow.