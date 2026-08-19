Two men have been jailed over violent anti-migrant protests outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Essex.

Jonathan Glover, 48, and Charlie Land, 24, were sentenced to jail for their "entirely unacceptable" behaviour outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, last summer - which police say left the community "scared and anxious".

Glover, from Waltham Abbey, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, while Land, from Hatfield, was jailed for 32 months.

The pair were convicted of violent disorder following a 10-day trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, with Land also found guilty of criminal damage.

Footage showed Glover shouting at officers and obstructing police carriers as they arrived in Epping on 17 July 2025.

Drone and body-worn camera footage showed Land repeatedly damaging police vehicles throughout the evening.

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