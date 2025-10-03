Two men killed in Manchester synagogue attack named by police
The two men were killed in Thursday's attack, which saw suspect Jihad al Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent, shot dead by police.
Two men killed in Thursday's attack on a Manchester synagogue have been named - as police step up patrols in the area.
Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died in Thursday's attack, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed, adding their families have now been informed.
The force confirmed that formal identification is yet to take place but the families and next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Both victims are said to be residents of Crumpsall.
The force confirmed that there will be an increased police presence across Manchester today, with Sir Keir Starmer announcing that security outside places of worship will be stepped up.
Greater Manchester Police added that it wanted communities "feel safe and reassured" in the wake of the attack.
It comes as police named their chief suspect as 35-year-old Jihad al Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent who was shot dead outside the synagogue and was not known to security services before the attack.
Four others were injured in the attack, with three of the victims remaining in hospital with serious injuries.
Home Office post-mortems will take place later this morning, the force added.
Greater Manchester Police said their "deepest sympathies are with Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz's loved ones at this extremely hard time."
It comes as the UK's chief rabbi said "our hearts are shattered" following the tragic attack.
Speaking on Friday morning, Detective Chief Superintendent Lewis Hughes, who co-ordinated the casualty response, said: “My deepest sympathies are with Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz’s loved ones at this extremely hard time.
“Specially trained Family Liaison Officers are in contact with them. They will continue to update them on the investigation and support them throughout the coronial process
“Whilst there are processes which must be followed, we commit to being mindful of cultural preferences and sensitivities and to ensuring that these men and their loved ones’ wishes are respected.”
Al-Shamie, who was shot dead within minutes of the attack on Heaton Park Synagogue, is understood to have been granted British citizenship in 2006.
It comes as a rabbi at the synagogue was hailed "a hero" after blocking the doors of the building to the attacker, denying him entry.
In the wake of both victims' being identified, Chief Superintendent David Meeney added: "People in North Manchester, Bury, Salford, within Jewish communities, and around synagogues can expect to see uniformed officers on patrol in vehicles and on foot throughout today, into this evening, and over the weekend.
"They are there to reassure you and, whilst they may not be able to answer questions about the investigation, they will be happy to reassure you about the actions we are taking to ensure communities are safe and feel safe.
"We are conscious of the significance of Fridays and Saturdays in the Jewish faith, and will be doing everything we can to help communities mark Shabbat with their families and friends as they wish."