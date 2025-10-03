Two men killed in Thursday's attack on a Manchester synagogue have been named - as police step up patrols in the area.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died in Thursday's attack, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed, adding their families have now been informed.

The force confirmed that formal identification is yet to take place but the families and next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Both victims are said to be residents of Crumpsall.

The force confirmed that there will be an increased police presence across Manchester today, with Sir Keir Starmer announcing that security outside places of worship will be stepped up.

Greater Manchester Police added that it wanted communities "feel safe and reassured" in the wake of the attack.

It comes as police named their chief suspect as 35-year-old Jihad al Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent who was shot dead outside the synagogue and was not known to security services before the attack.

Four others were injured in the attack, with three of the victims remaining in hospital with serious injuries.

