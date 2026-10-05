A ‘patriot group’ has been criticised for wasting police resources by diverting officers to a migrant protest - when they could have been responding to 999 calls

Ms Jones said the 'main ringleaders' of the scuffles were from the 'South Coast Patriots'. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Two men have died and two women have been badly burned trying to reach UK shores, as the arrival of 150 migrants on the south coast prompted clashes between protestors and police.

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The men, one in his 30s and one in his 40s, died after leaving the coast at Berck overnight. The women were transported to hospital after suffering burns over a large part of their bodies, the authorities said. A spokesman for the Pas-de-Calais prefecture said: “An investigation has been opened by the Boulogne-sur-Mer public prosecutor’s office to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths. “François-Xavier Lauch, Prefect of Pas-de-Calais, thanks all the services involved, particularly the firefighters, for their intervention and commitment during this operation.”

‘Hundreds of officers were at the protest yesterday instead of responding to 999 calls…’

@DonnaJonesMayor calls on the government to ‘take proper control' of the UK's borders so that police can go back to 'doing what we need them to do. pic.twitter.com/jZ2Tnys4Vq — LBC (@LBC) October 5, 2026

Donna Jones, the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, condemned the "disruption and disorder", and told LBC that the strain it put on police was "not acceptable". Ms Jones told LBC's Nick Ferrari that a “couple of hundred” protesters gathered in the town on Sunday afternoon and continued until after midnight when coaches carrying those rescued were escorted to Kent for processing. She said the “main ringleaders” of the scuffles were from the “South Coast Patriots”, which covers Bournemouth, Southampton, and Portsmouth. The commissioner said one of the group’s leaders is anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas, or “Danny Tommo” who is facing trial next year, accused of criminal damage of a boat in the English Channel.

Several demonstrators blocked police vans by standing in front of them, with chants including: 'shame on you' and 'deport the lot'. Picture: Getty

Ms Jones criticised the Government’s response, arguing Border Force should be better equipped to manage migrant crossings. She urged the Home Secretary: “Stop relying on the RNLI and stop relying on the police forces. “It's not appropriate that we're relying on a volunteer-led charity to be helping the UK police the southern sea-based border of this country. It's completely vulnerable,” she added.

According to The Home Office, 149 migrants were collected as part of a mid-Channel rescue operation by the RNLI, as well as a French vessel. Picture: Getty

The commissioner said that policing each protest costs around £150,000 and involves support from forces across the Met, Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Thames Valley and Dorset. “It’s just not acceptable,” she said, adding that, as a result, forces “weren’t then responding to 999 calls and doing what we need them to do.” A police cordon was put in place on Haslar Road in Gosport, where the gathering mostly remained calm. Several demonstrators blocked police vans by standing in front of them, with chants including: "shame on you" and "deport the lot". Hampshire Police said it deployed officers to "support our partners in the event of an emergency at sea".

A spokesperson for The Home Office said: 'The Border Security Command works around the clock to monitor the Channel and protect our border'. Picture: Getty

The police force established conditions under the Public Order Act as well as powers preventing the wearing of face coverings. Hampshire Police has been approached for further details on the arrests. A spokesperson for the Home Office said: "The Border Security Command works around the clock to monitor the Channel and protect our border." They added it was "vital we continue to detain, check and process every small boat arrival".

Some altercations with police carried on until the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: Getty