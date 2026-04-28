At least 46% of workers in London could see their job's functions entirely or partly automated by GenAI, report says

Women and those with advanced educational qualifications would be disproportionately at risk. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

More than two million jobs in London are at risk of being fully or partially automated by AI, according to a new report by City Hall.

At least a million jobs are "highly or significantly exposed" to the impact of AI, the report said. That includes more than 300,000 administrative roles which are most at risk because "their clerical tasks align mostly closely with GenAI capabilities". An additional 748,000 could see the impact of AI vary across tasks, including jobs in IT, data and secretarial work. Read more: Social media platforms to face ‘some form of age limit or restriction’ Read more: Top cybersecurity chief warns of AI dangers amid delayed rollout of Anthropic's Mythos model

Sadiq Khan warned AI could cause "significant harm" to London's labour market "if we take a hands-off approach". Picture: Alamy

The Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan, warned AI could cause "significant harm" to London's labour market "if we take a hands-off approach". Women, who disproportionately perform administrative and clerical jobs, would be more exposed to AI, along with those with higher educational qualifications. The jobs least at risk include barbers, driving instructors, florists, undertakers, architects and chief executives.

At least 46 per cent of employed Londoners - 2.4 million - could see their jobs partly automated by GenAI, the report by economist Jeff Dwan-O'Reilly said. It warned this did not imply "no impact" for the 54% of workers who are in jobs less exposed to AI. A higher proportion of jobs in London are vulnerable to AI automation than the UK average - 46 per cent compared to 38 per cent.

Rishi Sunak said AI was flattening the jobs market for young people. Picture: Getty