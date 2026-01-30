Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the illegal dumping of thousands of tonnes of rubbish in a field.

A 69-year-old man was arrested at a property in Andover, Hampshire, and a 54-year-old man has been arrested in Slough in connection with the massive pile of rubbish tipped near Kidlington, Oxfordshire.

The Environment Agency said the arrests were for environmental and money laundering offences and were a "vital step" in ongoing investigations.

The dump between the River Cherwell and the A34, is thought to contain 21,000 tonnes of waste in vast pile which is up to 150m long and 6m high.

It is just one of 517 illegal dumps across England, at least 11 of which contain more than 20,000 tonnes of waste.

A 39-year-old had been arrested previously as part of the investigation.

Drone footage of the site has shown the mound of rubbish - which the agency has described as shredded household and commercial waste such as paper, card and plastic - stretching for 150 metres through the field, while concerns have been raised of pollution into the nearby river.

