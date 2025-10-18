A Red Cross convoy has returned from Gaza with the bodies of two hostages from Hamas.

"The remains will be transferred to Israel, where they will be received in a military ceremony led by the IDF Chief Rabbi."

In a post on X, the official account of the Prime Minister of Israel announced:"Israel has received, via the Red Cross, 2 coffins containing the remains of deceased hostages, which were handed over to an IDF & ISA force inside Gaza Strip.

Israel has received, via the Red Cross, 2 coffins containing the remains of deceased hostages, which were handed over to an IDF & ISA force inside Gaza Strip. The remains will be transferred to Israel, where they will be received in a military ceremony led by the IDF Chief Rabbi.

The bodies will be now be formally identified by the Israeli authorities.

The delay to the return of the final hostage bodies has caused outrage in Israel, as the terms of last week's ceasefire deal stipulated the release from Gaza of all hostages, living and dead.

Hamas says it has struggled to find the remaining bodies under rubble and required more time and equipment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has ordered the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to remain closed until further notice, and said its reopening would be considered based on the return of the final hostage remains and the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

The crossing is vital for Palestinians who need medical and other humanitarian assistance.

Israel has stressed that Hamas must "uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the hostages".