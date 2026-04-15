Two Met officers charged after pregnant woman and unborn baby killed in police crash
Two Metropolitan police officers have been charged over the death of a pregnant woman who was killed in a collision with a police vehicle in south-east London in 2024.
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The woman, 38, died after her vehicle was involved in the crash on Eltham Road on October 17 2024. Her unborn child could not be saved.
The two officers, one of whom is no longer with the force, were driving in separate unmarked police cars when the collision took place, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
Pc Chris Johnson, 56, the driver of the police vehicle involved in the collision, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Former Pc Danny Tomkins, 35, the driver of the second police vehicle, has been charged with dangerous driving, in relation to the standard of his driving.
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They are both due to appear at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 28, the CPS added.
The force said Johnson is attached to the Met’s Taskforce. Tomkins was attached to the same unit at the time of the incident.
Acting Detective Chief Superintendent James Derham, who leads policing in Greenwich, said: “Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family and friends, who continue to grieve the loss of her and her unborn child. This was a truly terrible and heartbreaking incident.”
The charges follow an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which began a probe following a mandatory referral from the Met.
The IOPC referred a file to the CPS following the conclusion of the investigation in October 2025.
Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime division, said: “Following a thorough review of the evidence in this case, we have authorised criminal charges against one current and one former police officer.
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.”