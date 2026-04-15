Two Metropolitan police officers have been charged over the death of a pregnant woman who was killed in a collision with a police vehicle in south-east London in 2024.

The woman, 38, died after her vehicle was involved in the crash on Eltham Road on October 17 2024. Her unborn child could not be saved.

The two officers, one of whom is no longer with the force, were driving in separate unmarked police cars when the collision took place, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Pc Chris Johnson, 56, the driver of the police vehicle involved in the collision, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Former Pc Danny Tomkins, 35, the driver of the second police vehicle, has been charged with dangerous driving, in relation to the standard of his driving.

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