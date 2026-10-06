Sussex Police officers Pc Stephen Smith and Pc Rachel Comotto used a Taser and synthetic pepper spray on care home resident Donald Burgess in June 2022

Pc Stephen Smith (L) and Pc Rachel Comotto . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Two police officers who tasered a 92-year-old amputee have been sacked for using "excessive force".

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Sussex Police officers Pc Stephen Smith and Pc Rachel Comotto used a Taser and synthetic pepper spray on care home resident Donald Burgess in June 2022. They were sacked after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) ruled they had used "excessive force" on the amputee pensioner. Mr Burgess was taken to hospital after the incident and later contracted Covid. He died 22 days later aged 93. The officers arrived at a care home in St Leonards, East Sussex, on June 21 2022, after responding to a report that a resident had a knife and was threatening to stab staff. Read more: ‘It doesn’t look good’: Taser policewoman admits joking about 92-year-old wheelchair user hours after incident Read more: Counter-terror police make another arrest over RAF Fairford 'plot'

Pc Stephen Smith. Picture: Alamy

Police bodyworn footage showed that officers entered a room where Mr Burgess, who was a wheelchair user with an amputated leg, had been isolated. He was holding a cutlery knife. Within 90 seconds of arriving, both officers used force on Mr Burgess, the IOPC said. Pc Smith discharged Pava spray in his face and struck the arm holding the knife with a baton. Pc Comotto then discharged her Taser.

The police officers Tasered Mr Burgess. An inquest ruled this may have contributed to his death. Picture: Office for Police Conduct

The two were cleared of assault in a trial in May 2025, but were dismissed without notice on Tuesday, the IOPC said. They will also be put on the police barred list. A police misconduct hearing found the pair had used “inappropriate” force against the disabled man. Pc Comotto was also found to have made an inappropriate comment on Facebook about the incident. The misconduct hearing was told Pc Comotto replied to a Facebook comment to someone else which read: “Happy birthday, the care home is getting closer and closer” with wink and laugh emojis. Pc Comotto replied to this: “We all know what happens in care homes”, ending with a lightning bolt emoji. The commenter then responded: “I think you’ll be banned from going to any care homes in future, all he wanted to do was butter his bread” followed by two laughing emojis. On Wednesday, Pc Comotto accepted writing the comment on the day of the incident.

Sussex Police said the evidence did not indicate that the officers’ actions caused or contributed to the death. Pc Smith and Pc Comotto were cleared of assault after a Southwark Crown Court trial in May 2025, but were dismissed without notice on Tuesday, the IOPC said. They will also be put on the College of Policing’s barred list, banning them from working in policing. The deputy chief constable of Sussex Police said he was “appalled” by the officers’ actions, while IOPC director of engagement Emily Barry said Mr Burgess “clearly posed little risk to the officers”. “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family of Donald Burgess,” Ms Barry said. “We know that footage of this incident showing the force used by the officers on Mr Burgess has caused widespread concern and anger.” “This was not a fast-paced incident where the officers or other care home residents were in immediate danger.