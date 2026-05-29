Two people charged with murder after woman, 30, 'shot dead outside a Sheffield bar'
Both have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday
A man and woman have been charged in connection with the death of a 30-year-old mother-of-one who was shot outside a bar in Sheffield in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.
Listen to this article
Shanice Brookes was shot near the One Four One bar in West Street shortly before 2.45am on Monday, according to detectives who said “she was simply an innocent bystander”.
On Friday, South Yorkshire Police said Jemele Rhone, 30, of Outram Road, Sheffield, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm and possession of criminal property.
Deiryen Dyce, aged 32, of Ellesmere Road North, Sheffield, has been charged with assisting an offender, possession of ammunition, possession of drugs with intent to supply, possession of drugs and possession of criminal property.
Both have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Read more: Innocent young mother shot dead outside Sheffield club in gangland killing gone wrong
Read more: Police slammed by MPs for handcuffing fatally stabbed student after murderer claimed to be victim of racist attack
A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in Sheffield on Monday has now been released and is no longer being treated as a suspect.
Police said they were called to reports of an altercation in the street shortly before 2.45am.
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: “Shanice was an entirely innocent bystander who should’ve been able to enjoy a night out in our city without the fear that she wouldn’t come home safely.
“Shanice’s family, including her young son, now face the harrowing reality that they will never get to see her again.
“They are having to grieve the unimaginable loss of their beloved daughter, friend and mother in the most tragic of circumstances. Our thoughts remain with them.
“From the outset of this investigation our priority has been clear – to provide answers for Shanice’s loved ones – and today’s development is a significant step in our commitment to do so.
Jonathan Storer of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendants are active and they have the right to a fair trial.
“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”