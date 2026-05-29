A man and woman have been charged in connection with the death of a 30-year-old mother-of-one who was shot outside a bar in Sheffield in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.

Shanice Brookes was shot near the One Four One bar in West Street shortly before 2.45am on Monday, according to detectives who said “she was simply an innocent bystander”.

On Friday, South Yorkshire Police said Jemele Rhone, 30, of Outram Road, Sheffield, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm and possession of criminal property.

Deiryen Dyce, aged 32, of Ellesmere Road North, Sheffield, has been charged with assisting an offender, possession of ammunition, possession of drugs with intent to supply, possession of drugs and possession of criminal property.

Both have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

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