Some of the hunters are alleged to have paid extra to shoot at pregnant women and children

Almost 14,000 people were killed during the Siege of Sarajevo in the 1990's. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Two people suspected of paying large sums of money to shoot people during the Siege of Sarajevo in the 1990s are being investigated by officials in Austria.

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Hunters are alleged to have paid extra to shoot at pregnant women and children during the siege. Picture: Getty

Austria's former justice minister described the allegations as 'the gravest war crimes'. Picture: Getty

The inquiry follows an investigation launched by Italian magistrates, who have questioned two people, including an 80-year-old former lorry driver suspected of taking part, the Times reported. The Austrian investigation was prompted by a question asked in Parliament by Bosnian-born Alma Zadic, former Justice Minister and member of the Austrian Green Party. She said the allegations concerned “the gravest war crimes” and “must be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted". “There can be no room for impunity,” she went on. “The idea that people may have paid money in order to deliberately shoot at civilians, even children, is almost unimaginable in its cruelty." “Such acts represent a level of contempt for humanity that leaves one speechless. The victims and their relatives have a right to truth, justice and clarification.”