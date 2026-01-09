A man and woman have been shot by US federal agents in Portland, police have said.

The shooting took place at a medical facility in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), said their officers were not involved and confirmed the conditions are unknown.

A statement from Homeland Security stated US Border Patrol agents were carrying out a targeted vehicle stop involving a passenger described as a "Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring."

They said man was also involved in a recent shooting in Portland and said the driver is believed to be a member of the vicious Venezuelan gang.

Writing on X, they added: "When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponised his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents.

"Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene.

"This situation is evolving and more information is forthcoming."