Man and woman shot by US federal agents in Portland, police say
They were both taken to hospital following the incident on Thursday afternoon, according to local reports
A man and woman have been shot by US federal agents in Portland, police have said.
Listen to this article
The shooting took place at a medical facility in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon.
In a statement, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), said their officers were not involved and confirmed the conditions are unknown.
A statement from Homeland Security stated US Border Patrol agents were carrying out a targeted vehicle stop involving a passenger described as a "Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring."
Read more: Clashes erupt in Minneapolis after ICE agent shoots and kills woman
Read more: Furious mayor demands ICE leave US city after ‘terrified’ poet and mother, 37, shot dead in car
They said man was also involved in a recent shooting in Portland and said the driver is believed to be a member of the vicious Venezuelan gang.
Writing on X, they added: "When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponised his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents.
"Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene.
"This situation is evolving and more information is forthcoming."
The federal agents are with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, sources told ABC News.
It comes one day after mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good, 37, was killed at the wheel of her SUV by ICE agents in a Minneapolis.
A full statement from the PPB read: "At 2.24pm, officers received information that a man who had been shot was calling and requesting help in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside.
"Officers responded and found a male and female with apparent gunshot wounds.
"Officers applied a tourniquet and summoned emergency medical personnel. The patients were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown."
Two people are in the hospital following a shooting involving federal agents.— City of Portland, OR (@PortlandGov) January 9, 2026
On Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 2:18 p.m., Portland Police Officers responded to the 10200 block of Southeast Main Street on a report of a shooting. Officers confirmed that federal agents had been… pic.twitter.com/MbPCYl48BD
The FBI said on social media that it is investigating the shooting but it appeared it later deleted its posted on X.
Portland Mayor Keith Wilson wrote in a statement: "Portland is not a 'training ground' for militarised agents, and the ‘full force’ threatened by the administration has deadly consequences.
"Federal militarisation undermines effective, community‑based public safety, and it runs counter to the values that define our region.
"I will use every legal and legislative tool available to protect our residents' civil and human rights."
Police chief Bob Day said: "We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more."
This is a breaking story...