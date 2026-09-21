Two pilot whales found dead after dozens seen in distress
A pod of around 40 pilot whales were seen behaving in a distressed manner.
Two pilot whales have been found dead after dozens were seen in distress off the coast of Northumberland.
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A pod of around 40 pilot whales were “behaving in a distressed manner typically seen prior to a stranding event” near the shore off Warkworth on Sunday afternoon, according to British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).
It was not the same pod of pilot whales that were herded out of the River Thames over the weekend, the organisation added.
Attempts were made to herd the animals offshore from the Northumberland coast but a number of them remained “tightly packed” around one of the largest whales in the group that was laying on its side and not moving.
The herding efforts were stopped once it got too dark to operate safely around the creatures.
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Searches of the coast on Monday morning initially found no sign of the pod but rescuers were soon alerted to six whales around rocky ledges near Coquet Island – five ashore and one afloat with “two of the stranded animals confirmed deceased”, BDMLR said.
Teams tried to refloat the live animals but difficult terrain and restrictions to access caused by the tide meant it was not possible to successfully do so.
“Our team remains along the coast to sight other members of the pod that may still be in the area or strand, ready to provide care and aim to refloat those that are in a suitable state of health to do so,” BDMLR said.
Anyone who sees pilot whales in the area or finds them stranded is asked to call the BDMLR hotline at 01825 765546.