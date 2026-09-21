Two pilot whales have been found dead after dozens were seen in distress off the coast of Northumberland.

A pod of around 40 pilot whales were “behaving in a distressed manner typically seen prior to a stranding event” near the shore off Warkworth on Sunday afternoon, according to British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

It was not the same pod of pilot whales that were herded out of the River Thames over the weekend, the organisation added.

Attempts were made to herd the animals offshore from the Northumberland coast but a number of them remained “tightly packed” around one of the largest whales in the group that was laying on its side and not moving.

The herding efforts were stopped once it got too dark to operate safely around the creatures.

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