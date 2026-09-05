Two pilots have lost their lives after a Greek military aircraft crashed during an air show.

The incident took place around 40 miles north of Athens on Saturday, when a twin-seat Phantom F-4 crashed and burst into flames during a low-altitude manoeuvre at Tanagra Air Force Base.

A rescue operation was launched following the incident, with the bodies of both pilots later recovered.

Helicopters, planes and 85 firefighters were sent to the scene following the crash, while people attending the event were told to evacuate the area.

Thousands of spectators saw the jet crash during the display, with the context surrounding the incident still unclear. There have been no reports of injuries among those watching.

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