Two pilots die after military jet crashes during air show in Greece
Helicopters, planes and 85 firefighters were sent to the scene following the crash on Saturday
Two pilots have lost their lives after a Greek military aircraft crashed during an air show.
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The incident took place around 40 miles north of Athens on Saturday, when a twin-seat Phantom F-4 crashed and burst into flames during a low-altitude manoeuvre at Tanagra Air Force Base.
A rescue operation was launched following the incident, with the bodies of both pilots later recovered.
Helicopters, planes and 85 firefighters were sent to the scene following the crash, while people attending the event were told to evacuate the area.
Thousands of spectators saw the jet crash during the display, with the context surrounding the incident still unclear. There have been no reports of injuries among those watching.
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The event was part of Athens Flying Week, which is being held on September 5 and 6 and is one of the largest air shows in south-eastern Europe.
Organisers have cancelled events planned for the rest of the weekend following the crash.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: "The sense of grief is widespread, and our thoughts are with the families of the two pilots we lost."
"It is a reminder of the daily danger faced by Greece's aviators, who remain on constant standby to protect Greece's skies."
Cyprus' Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on X: "It is with deep sadness that I learned of the death of the two officers of the Hellenic air force, who lost their lives in the tragic accident that occurred during the air show at Tanagra air base."
Greece's Defence Minister Nikos Dendias also extended his condolences to the families of the two pilots.
The Hellenic Air Force has declared three days of mourning following the crash.