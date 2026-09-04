A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after two police officers were left injured during an alleged chase.

Officers were alerted to a car being stolen near Byron Grove in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, on Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle was reportedly pursued, but the chase came to an end when it allegedly ploughed into a marked police motor.

Two officers were injured and taken to hospital for treatment as the boy was arrested and charged with several offences including dangerous driving, possession of a class C drug, theft, and driving without a licence.

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