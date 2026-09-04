Two police officers hospitalised after 'chase' as boy, 16, charged with multiple offences
The incident happened shortly after 1pm on Thursday
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after two police officers were left injured during an alleged chase.
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Officers were alerted to a car being stolen near Byron Grove in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, on Thursday afternoon.
The vehicle was reportedly pursued, but the chase came to an end when it allegedly ploughed into a marked police motor.
Two officers were injured and taken to hospital for treatment as the boy was arrested and charged with several offences including dangerous driving, possession of a class C drug, theft, and driving without a licence.
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He was also charged with multiple other offences including taking a motor vehicle.
A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "At around 1pm officers received reports of a car being stolen, resulting in a pursuit.
"The car then allegedly collided with a marked police vehicle, resulting in both vehicles coming to a stop and two officers being taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries."
The teen was remanded in custody and will appear in court at a later date.