Two Metropolitan Police officers are being investigated for misconduct after a serial sex offender went on to murder two women and rape a third.

Simon Levy carried out a string of attacks against women between 2018 and 2025, including sexual assaults in public and two killings.

The Met Police, British Transport Police (BTP) and the courts have all acknowledged failings in their handling of Levy, who remained on bail as his offending continued.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Kevin Southworth, from the Met, said failures to remand Levy in custody at hearings at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in May and June 2025 had left him free to kill a second time.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Friday that it was investigating alleged failings by Met officers in their management of Levy.

Read more: Killer who preyed on women on the Tube for seven years found guilty of double murder and rape while out on bail

Read more: How a string of failings allowed Simon Levy to stalk the streets and prey on women across London