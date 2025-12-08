Two police officers and another man have been seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Cornwall.

Emergency services were sent to the A30 near Hayle at about 8pm on Sunday, following a collision involving a police vehicle and two cars.

A Devon and Cornwall police spokesperson said: "A number of people were treated by ambulance services and three men, including two police officers, were conveyed to hospital with serious injuries.

"Their families have been informed."

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as it involved a police vehicle.