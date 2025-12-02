Two prisoners are still on the run after being released in error, David Lammy has told LBC.

The justice secretary said a dozen prisoners have been mistakenly freed in the past month with two remaining at large.

He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that he could not give details of the circumstances of the two prisoners, but confirmed they are not violent or sexual offenders.

Mr Lammy, who is also the deputy prime minister, insisted there has been a "downward trend" in accidental releases since stronger security checks were brought in.

However, he admitted work still needs to be done to strengthen the system.

“I can't tell you the circumstances. I can give you the facts.

“We've got a paper based system, as you know. We need to move to a digital system... I've put in a new digital crack team to help our prisons. There's been a bit of a mission between our courts and our prisons,” Mr Lammy told Nick.

