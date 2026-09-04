Dan Jukes (L) and James Orr (R), Reform UK’s head of policy, were filmed meeting an undercover reporter about party funding. Picture: Channel 4 / Verbatim

By Asher McShane

Two Reform UK officials who were caught up in an undercover sting have stepped down from their roles in the party.

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Senior aide to Nigel Farage Dan Jukes and Reform's Head of Policy, James Orr have both left their roles, the party confirmed this morning. Reform denies any wrongdoing. A Reform UK spokesman said: "Reform UK has launched an investigation following the broadcast of a Channel 4 News programme. "Both individuals involved have stepped down from their respective positions pending the outcome of the investigation. "The party believes it is important that the investigation is allowed to proceed independently and without prejudice. No further comment will be made while the investigation is ongoing." Reform UK chairman Lee Anderson said this morning that there is “no chance” of the pair returning to the party. Nigel Farage has told LBC that "no illegal transaction occurred" and insisted everything was “above board".

Mr Jukes was filmed meeting a man posing as the British-based son of a rich American businessman in an undercover report by Channel 4. Mr Orr was also filmed meeting an undercover reporter to discuss party funding. Mr Jukes told the undercover reporter that the donation for polling, seemingly paid to the consultancy JL Partners, was an “amazing sweet spot” that allowed the polls to be paid for without showing up in the “public records”. Mr Orr said in the film that details of the arrangement would be kept at arm’s length from Nigel Farage. He said: “I wouldn’t breathe a word of this to anybody. Nigel doesn’t know, won’t know. It’s the kind of thing he would rather not know.” Rival parties have reported Reform to the police over the claims they took funding from a US firm for three polls it commissioned earlier this year costing £32,500. Read more: Reform UK reported to police after Channel 4 'foreign donation' sting investigation Read more: Knife and gun suspects roaming the streets due to overcrowded prisons, 'flabbergasted' Met chief warns The purported donors were in fact undercover reporters from investigative group Verbatim posing as an American financier and his UK-based son. Foreign companies are not a permissible source of funding for parties, including for payments for studies and research, and accepting donations from them could constitute a criminal offence.

What exactly does the undercover report claim? The undercover sting by Channel 4 shows footage recorded by a group called Verbatim showing undercover reporters meeting with senior Reform officials. The central allegation is that James Orr, the party's head of police, and Dan Jukes, a close aide to Nigel Farage, arranged for a US firm to fund three polls for the party costing a total of £32,500. Two of the polls were released ahead of May's local elections. They suggested Reform were on course for huge gains. The polls were presented as independent, with no suggestion they were commissioned by Reform. According to Channel 4, none of the payments for the polls appear to have so far been disclosed by Reform to the electoral commission. Foreign companies are not a permissible source of funding for parties, including for payments for studies and research, under electoral law. Reform UK denies any wrongdoing

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage reacts after casting his vote during the Clacton By-election on August 13, 2026. Picture: Ben Montgomery/Getty Images

A Met Police spokesman said: "We’re aware of media reporting involving political party donations and an alleged breach of the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 relating to polling. We will assess this matter and any information provided to us.” Labour Party chairwoman Bridget Phillipson has called on Mr Farage and his team to “urgently prove” that they had not “broken the law and secretly plotted to undermine our democracy”. In a letter to the Metropolitan Police, Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokeswoman Lisa Smart said the allegations raised “alarming questions about whether there has been a wider complacency toward foreign interference by the individuals involved”. Reform has denied any wrongdoing and insisted it has a “robust vetting process” for donors.