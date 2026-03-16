Two reports landed this month. Neither was written with the other in mind. Together, they make an argument that our government urgently needs to hear.

The first was the Global Mind Project’s latest findings, the largest ongoing mental health study on the planet, drawing on data from over 2.5 million people across 85 countries. The headline figure: 41% of 18 to 34 year olds in the UK are now classified as distressed or struggling.

The UK sits in the bottom four countries globally for young adult mental health. The report identified four primary drivers; smartphones given to children too young, weaker family bonds, ultra-processed food, and a loss of purpose. Together these account for three-quarters of the decline.

The second was an investigation into the collapse of British sheep farming. There are now just 30.4 million sheep in the UK, numbers last recorded in the mid-20th century.

The average British farmer is 60 years old. In 1980, the average UK household consumed 128g of sheep meat per person per week. By 2024, that figure had fallen to 23g.

Meanwhile, hay costs have doubled in a single year, trade deals with Australia and New Zealand are opening the door to cheaper imports, and younger people are walking away from the industry because, as one 39-year-old farmer put it, “there are better options.”

On the surface these are two separate stories. One is about mental health. The other is about agriculture. But they are, in fact, the same story.

The Global Mind Project is explicit: ultra-processed food is one of the four pillars of the youth mental health crisis. The UK ranks third in the world for UPF consumption among young people. 75% of 18 to 34 year olds eat it regularly, three times the rate of their grandparents at the same age.

Feed a developing brain a diet stripped of nutrients, loaded with synthetic additives and engineered to override satiety signals, and mood, focus and resilience all deteriorate. This is not a fringe theory. It is peer-reviewed, population-level evidence.

At the same time, we are allowing the infrastructure that produces real, whole, nutrient-dense food to quietly disappear. British lamb and mutton are among the most natural, unprocessed protein sources available. Raised on hillsides, grazed on grass, requiring no factory, no laboratory and no ingredient list.

Yet the farmers who produce it are being squeezed out of existence while the food industry manufacturing the products destroying our children’s mental health operates largely without meaningful restriction.

Post-Brexit agricultural subsidies have moved away from supporting food production toward rewilding and nature recovery schemes. Some of that has genuine merit.

Biodiversity matters. But the practical consequence is that farmers are being paid less to produce food and many cannot make the numbers work.

Meanwhile, the government has no equivalent programme to reduce the presence of ultra-processed food in the diets of young people, no tax on the manufacturers producing it and no serious strategy to make real food more accessible or affordable.

We are, in effect, defunding the solution and subsidising the problem.

I am not calling for a return to an old model of farming that ignores the environment. The evidence from Ingleborough, where removing sheep increased plant diversity by over 40% and produced a five-fold increase in butterfly numbers, is real and should inform land management decisions. Farmers and conservationists can find common ground, and many want to.

But we need a joined-up policy conversation that our government is not yet having. If ultra-processed food is a documented driver of the mental health crisis devastating a generation, then supporting the farmers who produce its natural alternative is a public health intervention, not merely an agricultural one.

Subsidise British farmers producing grass-fed, whole-food protein. Make real food cheaper and more available in schools, hospitals and supermarkets.

Apply meaningful pressure to the food manufacturers profiting from the products identified in the world’s largest mental health study as a root cause of youth distress.

Farmers in Malhamdale and the Ribble Valley are not asking for handouts. They are asking for a fair system. One sheep farmer quoted in the investigation captured it plainly: “People have to eat and we just have to adapt.”

They are adapting. The question is whether government policy will adapt with them, or continue to back the corporations making our children ill.

Two reports. One month. The evidence is there for anyone willing to connect the dots.