Two men stabbed by knifeman 'targeting Jewish people' outside north London synagogue
Two people have been stabbed in a street in north London by a knifeman who was targeting members of the Jewish community.
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The victims are understood to be members of the orthodox Jewish community in Golders Green.
They are both understood to have suffered serious injuries but are in stable condition.
Jewish community safety group Shomrim said that a man was running along Golders Green Road trying to stab Jewish people.
A witness told LBC that one person was stabbed outside Hager's Shul synagogue before the attacker ran down Golders Green road towards Hendon where another victim was attacked.
Both victims received treatment at the scene.
Witness Anthony, told LBC: “It was a stabbing outside the synagogue on Highfield Avenue.” He added that the attacker “ran down the road” where he stabbed someone else “seriously.”
“Police got there and Tasered the guy,” he added.
“Everything is cordoned off.
“They’re landing the helicopter to take away the person injured. “It looked like a targeted attack on the Jewish community. There is no question - in this moment - you can tell in the way it’s been done.
“The amount of police cars here, it feels like the whole police force is here. You can tell it’s something serious.
“It’s my second shock in 6 weeks. It’s just next to where the Hatzola ambulances were set on fire.”
Shomrim said a suspect had been detained at the scene after being Tasered by police.
Two stab victims were being treated by Hatzola, the Jewish community ambulance service that saw four of its ambulances torched in an arson attack recently.
The condition of the victims is unknown at this stage.
LBC has contacted the Met police for further details.
A spokesperson for Shomrim said: “One male was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public.
“Shomrim responded immediately and detained the suspect. Police attended and deployed a taser. The male has now been arrested.
“Two victims have been stabbed and are being treated by Hatzola. The suspect is in custody. Hatzola is on the scene and treating two people.”
A CST spokesperson said: “There has been a knife attack today in Golders Green. The suspect has been arrested.
“We would like to thank Shomrim, Hatzola and the Met Police for their swift response. We are working closely with the police and urge anyone with information to contact the police and CST immediately.”
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