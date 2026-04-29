Police at the scene of the stabbing. Picture: social media

By Asher McShane

Two people have been stabbed in a street in north London by a knifeman who was targeting members of the Jewish community.

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The victims are understood to be members of the orthodox Jewish community in Golders Green. They are both understood to have suffered serious injuries but are in stable condition. Jewish community safety group Shomrim said that a man was running along Golders Green Road trying to stab Jewish people. A witness told LBC that one person was stabbed outside Hager's Shul synagogue before the attacker ran down Golders Green road towards Hendon where another victim was attacked.

A major police presence in Golders Green after the stabbing. Picture: LBC

Both victims received treatment at the scene. Witness Anthony, told LBC: “It was a stabbing outside the synagogue on Highfield Avenue.” He added that the attacker “ran down the road” where he stabbed someone else “seriously.” “Police got there and Tasered the guy,” he added. “Everything is cordoned off. “They’re landing the helicopter to take away the person injured. “It looked like a targeted attack on the Jewish community. There is no question - in this moment - you can tell in the way it’s been done. “The amount of police cars here, it feels like the whole police force is here. You can tell it’s something serious. “It’s my second shock in 6 weeks. It’s just next to where the Hatzola ambulances were set on fire.” Shomrim said a suspect had been detained at the scene after being Tasered by police.