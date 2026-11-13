The incident reportedly took place after the two tankers attempted to cross the Strait without prior authorisation from Iranian authorities

Ships anchored in the Strait of Hormuz (file photo). Picture: Getty Images/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Two oil tankers have collided with sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz triggering several large explosions.

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The incident reportedly took place after the two tankers attempted to cross the Strait without prior authorisation from Iranian authorities, Iran's Revolutionary ​Guards Navy said ‌on Friday. Iranian state media failed to give further details of the ships involved in the collision. It marks the latest in a string of fires triggered by tankers colliding with naval mines set by Iran in the shipping lane. Read more: UK rejects Trump negotiator’s description of Vladimir Putin as ‘humanitarian’ Read more: Government urged to approve Rosebank oil and gas field after Jackdaw go-ahead

The tanker explosions come less than a month after President Trump accused Iran of doing "everything they can do" to drive up oil prices ahead of the US midterm elections. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The tanker explosions come less than a month after President Trump accused Iran of doing "everything they can do" to drive up oil prices ahead of the US midterm elections. Trump accused Iran of "making up fake hits, mines, and everything else” in a statement on the ongoing war that continues to restrict oil travelling out of the Middle East. Speaking at the end of October, the US President insisted “more Oil is coming through the Hormuz Strait now than it did even prior to the beginning of the Conflict." It comes less than three weeks after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said three more oil tankers struck sea mines in the busy shipping lane. In a statement, the IRGC confirmed two tankers had violated its rules and caught fire after hitting mines planted by its naval personnel. The US and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28.