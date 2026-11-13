Two tankers erupt in fireball after colliding with sea mines in Strait of Hormuz
The incident reportedly took place after the two tankers attempted to cross the Strait without prior authorisation from Iranian authorities
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Two oil tankers have collided with sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz triggering several large explosions.
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The incident reportedly took place after the two tankers attempted to cross the Strait without prior authorisation from Iranian authorities, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said on Friday.
Iranian state media failed to give further details of the ships involved in the collision.
It marks the latest in a string of fires triggered by tankers colliding with naval mines set by Iran in the shipping lane.
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The tanker explosions come less than a month after President Trump accused Iran of doing "everything they can do" to drive up oil prices ahead of the US midterm elections.
Trump accused Iran of "making up fake hits, mines, and everything else” in a statement on the ongoing war that continues to restrict oil travelling out of the Middle East.
Speaking at the end of October, the US President insisted “more Oil is coming through the Hormuz Strait now than it did even prior to the beginning of the Conflict."
It comes less than three weeks after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said three more oil tankers struck sea mines in the busy shipping lane.
In a statement, the IRGC confirmed two tankers had violated its rules and caught fire after hitting mines planted by its naval personnel.
The US and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28.
Since then, the two sides have failed to uphold a ceasefire agreement and have exchanged strikes over control of the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump repeatedly said he expects oil prices to drop after the elections, a pledge that remains to be seen.
The US President is yet to offer a detailed plan to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy shipping route effectively closed by Iran since the war began.