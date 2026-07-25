Teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 17-year-old after a stabbing at a park in Luton.

Police officers attended the scene at Kingsway Recreation Ground after 6.30pm on Friday, after reports of disorder.

Bedfordshire Police said "a number of teenagers" were seen "carrying large knives".

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital suffering stab wounds, but died shortly after, according to the force.

Two boys arrested on Friday on suspicion of violent disorder have now been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police.

More to follow...