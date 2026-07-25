Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 17-year-old boy who died from multiple stab wounds after “disorder” at a park in Luton.

Police said that two boys, arrested on Friday on suspicion of violent disorder, have now been further arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 17-year-old boy, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

Bedfordshire Police said officers were called to Kingsway Recreation Ground shortly after 6.30pm on Friday following reports that “a number of teenagers” were seen “carrying large knives”.

One of the suspects is currently in hospital with serious – but not life-threatening – injuries, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardener said: “Horrific violence in Luton has sadly cost a teenage boy his life today.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the loved ones of the boy who lost his life in such tragic circumstances.”

He added on Saturday afternoon: “Our officers are in the area carrying out additional high-visibility patrols, and we are continuing to engage with local members of the public.

“We would also like to remind the public to not share any distressing videos or images as this can be concerning for family involved, and also form a vital part of our police investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to visit the Bedfordshire Police website or call 101 and quote reference Operation Crownbeacon.