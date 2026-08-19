Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of an 81-year-old man on Christmas Day.

Police were called to a rural property north of the Devon town of Chudleigh at 10.50am on December 25 last year.

Emergency services attended the scene, where a fire was believed to have occurred, and located the body of Godfrey Bradford.

Devon and Cornwall Police said three arrests had been made as part of the investigation into Mr Bradford’s death.

An 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder, while a woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging/assisting the commission of murder.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that all three suspects, from south Devon, have been released on bail.

Read more: Stephen Bear jailed for breach after taunting police from Brazil

Read more: Man charged with manslaughter over death of man bitten by dog during 'altercation' on footpath