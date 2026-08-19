Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after man, 81, killed on Christmas Day
A woman in her 50s was also arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging/assisting the commission of murder.
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of an 81-year-old man on Christmas Day.
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Police were called to a rural property north of the Devon town of Chudleigh at 10.50am on December 25 last year.
Emergency services attended the scene, where a fire was believed to have occurred, and located the body of Godfrey Bradford.
Devon and Cornwall Police said three arrests had been made as part of the investigation into Mr Bradford’s death.
An 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder, while a woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging/assisting the commission of murder.
A police spokeswoman confirmed that all three suspects, from south Devon, have been released on bail.
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Detective Inspector Chris Lithgow said: “Our officers have carried out three arrests as part of our inquiries into the death of Godfrey Bradford near Chudleigh on Christmas Day last year.
“The arrests follow months of investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Bradford’s death.
“We would like to remind the public not to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation.”
Police previously said officers had been called to the scene following concerns for a man.
A fire was believed to have occurred at the property but had been extinguished before the arrival of emergency services.
Mr Godfrey was confirmed dead at the scene. His next of kin were informed.
His death was initially treated as unexplained, with police working with the fire service to establish the circumstances of the incident.