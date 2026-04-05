Eghosa Ogbebor was shot dead in Woolwich on Thursday.

Eghosa Ogbebor was shot dead in south east London. Picture: Met police

By Ella Bennett

A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder as police investigate the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in south-east London.

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Eghosa Ogbebor was shot dead in Lord Warwick Street, Woolwich, with police called to the scene at about 3.40pm on Thursday. Two boys aged 14 and 16 and an 18-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday have been released on bail, police said. In an update on Sunday, officers said they had arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Saturday. They are being held in custody. Read more: Moment 'brazen' thief jailed after stealing 320 Creme Eggs in shoplifting spree Read more: Afghan veteran in serious condition after 'assault' at rail station as police arrest teen girls

A cordon and forensic tent at the scene in Lord Warwick Street, Woolwich. Picture: Alamy