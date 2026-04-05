Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after 14-year-old shot dead
Eghosa Ogbebor was shot dead in Woolwich on Thursday.
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder as police investigate the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in south-east London.
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Eghosa Ogbebor was shot dead in Lord Warwick Street, Woolwich, with police called to the scene at about 3.40pm on Thursday.
Two boys aged 14 and 16 and an 18-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday have been released on bail, police said.
In an update on Sunday, officers said they had arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Saturday.
They are being held in custody.
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A 46-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.
Scotland Yard said Eghosa’s family are being supported by specialist officers.
Detective Chief Inspector Lucie Card, whose team is leading the investigation, said: “Our team of dedicated detectives are continuing inquiries to investigate Eghosa’s tragic death.
“Residents in Woolwich may have noticed a large amount of police activity last night, as officers arrested three further people in connection with the investigation.
“We appreciate the concern that Eghosa’s death has caused, particularly among the local community who will continue to see an increased police presence around the area.
“There may be people who have heard information or witnessed suspicious activity in the area but not yet contacted police. We urge these people to contact us and assist with the investigation.
“We will continue to support and update Eghosa’s family as the investigation continues and our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.”
Anyone with information or footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 4848/2APR, or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.