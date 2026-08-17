Two teenagers die after car crashes into wooded area in Essex
Two boys, 17 and 19, died despite the efforts of ambulance crews
Two teenagers have died after a car veered off a road and crashed into a wooded area in Essex.
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Emergency services were called shortly after 10.40 pm on Sunday to reports a vehicle had left the B172 near Theydon Bois and entered woodland.
A 17-year-old boy, believed to have been driving, and a 19-year-old male passenger died despite the efforts of ambulance crews.
Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and footage as they investigate the circumstances of the crash.
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They are particularly keen to hear from anyone travelling on the B172 or Coppice Row at around the time, including motorists with dashcam footage.
Detective Inspector Mark Fraser, of Essex Police’s serious collisions investigation unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the two people who have very sadly died."