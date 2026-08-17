Two teenagers have died after a car veered off a road and crashed into a wooded area in Essex.

Emergency services were called shortly after 10.40 pm on Sunday to reports a vehicle had left the B172 near Theydon Bois and entered woodland.

A 17-year-old boy, believed to have been driving, and a 19-year-old male passenger died despite the efforts of ambulance crews.

Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and footage as they investigate the circumstances of the crash.

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