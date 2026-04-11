Two teenagers killed after car plunges off bridge on M1 before crashing into minibus
Officers were called to the scene of the crash at 1.33pm on Friday.
Two teenagers have died after the car they were travelling in left a road bridge and crashed into a minibus on the motorway below, police have said.
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Officers were called to the scene of the crash at 1.33pm on Friday after a report that a blue car travelling on Gilmorton Lane towards Lutterworth, Leicestershire, had fallen off the road bridge on to the M1 carriageway.
The car had also collided with a white Fiat Ducato that was travelling southbound on the M1, Leicestershire Police said.
The two people in the blue car, both teenagers, were declared dead at the scene.
Four people in the minibus, including the driver and three women, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver has since been discharged and the women remain in hospital, Leicestershire police said on Friday.
They have asked anyone who was driving on Gilmorton Lane or on the M1 in the area of junction 20 at about 1.30pm on Friday to get in touch.
The #M1 remains closed in both directions between J21 #Leicester and J20 #Lutterworth following a serious collision.— National Highways: East Midlands (@HighwaysEMIDS) April 11, 2026
Contractors are carrying out repairs.
Investigation work of @leicspolice is ongoing. No delays in the area.
We'll keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/1VMrpJp5X9
The National Highways said: "Due to an earlier collision involving a car and a van the M1 was closed in both directions at 13:35 to provide a safe and sterile working environment for Leicestershire Police, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance Service at the scene.
"Accident investigation is now underway, and it is expected that this will be a protracted closure. 'National Highways Traffic Officers are dealing with traffic management."
Dirvers were left trapped on the M1 for hours on Friday afternoon as the motorway near to the East Midlands Airport nearby was also closed due to oil and fuel spillages.
Worried families with children tookd to social media to vent their frustration.
One worried mother said on Instagram: "Latest update is 10pm to get us moving.
"I've now cried because I just don't know what to do. Two kids. No water left. No snacks left. It's their bedtime so they are absolutely losing it.
"No communication from police or the highways agency. People are having to now walk up and get answers. There's babies here. There's other kids here. I just cannot believe it."