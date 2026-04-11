Two teenagers have died after the car they were travelling in left a road bridge and crashed into a minibus on the motorway below, police have said.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash at 1.33pm on Friday after a report that a blue car travelling on Gilmorton Lane towards Lutterworth, Leicestershire, had fallen off the road bridge on to the M1 carriageway.

The car had also collided with a white Fiat Ducato that was travelling southbound on the M1, Leicestershire Police said.

The two people in the blue car, both teenagers, were declared dead at the scene.

Four people in the minibus, including the driver and three women, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver has since been discharged and the women remain in hospital, Leicestershire police said on Friday.

They have asked anyone who was driving on Gilmorton Lane or on the M1 in the area of junction 20 at about 1.30pm on Friday to get in touch.