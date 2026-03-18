Police are searching for two teenagers who are missing for after a car carrying five people crashed into a river.

The car veered off the road and went into the River Nene near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire at about 8.20pm on Tuesday night.

Police said there were five people in the car and they were aged between 16 and 18, including two males and three females.

Two females and one male got out of the vehicle. They were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Search efforts are ongoing for two missing teens.

Police said they have “not yet been accounted for and searches continue.”

The vehicle was travelling southbound on North Brink in Wisbech St Mary's when it left the road, the force said, with the road likely to remain closed for the remainder of Wednesday.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “A male and a female have not been accounted for and searches continue.

“North Brink is likely to remain closed for the remainder of the day. “We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Police are appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to contact them, referencing incident 515 of March 17.