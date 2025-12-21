Two teenagers have died and another is fighting for his life in hospital after a Tesla crashed into a tree.

The collision happened shortly before 10pm on Saturday in the quiet village of Hurst Green in Surrey.

A male in his late teens died at the scene while a second man, also described as being in his late teens, was taken to hospital but couldn't be saved.

A third remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The car driver was also rushed to hospital and is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Officers confirmed they arrested a 30-year-old man from Oxfed on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

