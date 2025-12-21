Two teens dead and another fighting for life after Tesla crashed into tree, as driver arrested
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 10pm on Saturday evening
Two teenagers have died and another is fighting for his life in hospital after a Tesla crashed into a tree.
Listen to this article
The collision happened shortly before 10pm on Saturday in the quiet village of Hurst Green in Surrey.
A male in his late teens died at the scene while a second man, also described as being in his late teens, was taken to hospital but couldn't be saved.
A third remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The car driver was also rushed to hospital and is receiving treatment for serious injuries.
Officers confirmed they arrested a 30-year-old man from Oxfed on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
Read more: Tributes to 'devoted' mums, both 42, killed in crash on A46 - as dangerous driving arrest made
Read more: Victim of fatal shooting in London named as police appeal for information
Holland Road between Popes Lane and Warren Lane has been shut by police while they conduct their investigations, and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.
A Force spokesperson said specialist officers were supporting the families and has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or helmet footage.