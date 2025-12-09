The report claims "police chose to prioritise the rights and freedoms of protestors over the rights of ordinary people"

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to media at New Scotland Yard. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Scotland Yard and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have been accused of allowing “two-tier” policing to become “a reality” in England’s capital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A woman is led away by police officers as supporters of Palestine Action take part in a mass action in Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy

It calls on the Met Police to introduce “special measures” to prevent phone thefts and better control protests across the city. It also suggests powers should be taken from the London Mayor and handed to the Home Office. The report points to the force failing to solve the vast majority of thefts, only identifying the culprit in just one in 20 robberies, one in 13 shoplifting offences, and one in 179 muggings. The report also accuses the Met of doing more to protect Muslim Brits over Jewish communities - pointing to a rally in Tower Hamlets - but providing no evidence for the claim. It claims: “With the apparently differential treatment of different groups based on either the cause of the protest or the identity of those protesting, it has become increasingly clear that ‘two-tier policing’ is not merely a perception but a reality. “This inconsistent application of police powers and the law is perhaps one of the most troubling aspects of modern policing – a factor which has seriously damaged policing's reputation for fairness in the eyes of many. “Such a decision may well have been justified on the grounds of preventing serious public disorder.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley. Picture: Alamy

“However, the willingness of the police to impose such stringent restrictions to safeguard the local Muslim population, while apparently being unwilling to go similarly far on behalf of the Jewish community or the broader public at previous events, indicates a readiness among senior officers to apply different standards to different groups. “If the rationale for the force's decision is because they feared public disorder from those resisting the protest it is tantamount to an admission that 'mob-rule' has taken priority over the rule of law – an unacceptable state of affairs.' The report added: “Too often police choose to prioritise the rights and freedoms of protestors over the rights of ordinary people going about their daily lives', with officers failing to arrest those committing criminal damage or shouting 'jihad' at pro-Palestinian rallies.” The think tank places the blame for London’s woes firmly at the feet of Sir Sadiq Khan, claiming his decision to reduce stop and search, which has been proven to disproportionately affect people of colour, has had “a catastrophic impact on the fight against crime.” “There is certainly no indication of the force taking a ‘zero tolerance’ to anything other than the most serious crimes. “Until this changes the belief that many residents and visitors have, that there is a culture of impunity to crime in London, will continue.”